Credibility of Congress' Russia probes still in question

WASHINGTON (AP) — As congressional investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 election are ramping up, so is the political division, raising questions about whether lawmakers' work will be viewed as credible.

The House this week scheduled its first public hearing, which some swiftly dismissed as political theater. Even as lawmakers began to review classified information at CIA's headquarters, Democrats continued to call for an independent panel and special prosecutor.

The dynamic underscored the escalating concerns about whether the Republican-led investigations will have the funding, focus and, perhaps most importantly, bipartisan buy-in to produce findings that are broadly accepted and definitive.