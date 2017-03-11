Canadian woman who killed daughter gets life in prison

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — A Canadian woman who drugged and killed her nine-year-old daughter has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 18 years.

Laura Coward pleaded guilty in a Calgary courtroom last month to the second-degree murder of Amber Lucius.

Justice Scott Brooker who sentenced Coward Friday said the killing was random, senseless and the ultimate betrayal.

Amber was reported missing in August 2014 and her mother was arrested two days later in Alberta.

Coward had given the girl a toxic but non-lethal dose of a prescription sleeping medication, but thought she was dead and put Amber in the truck and set it on fire.

Coward begged the girl's father and her own family and friends to forgive her at her sentencing hearing last week.