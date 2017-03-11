Ulta Beauty and Genesco soar while Zumiez and Southwest fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Applied Materials Inc., up 74 cents to $38.12

Technology companies made some of the biggest gains on the market Friday.

Genesco Inc., up $4.90 to $61.30

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories reported a far bigger profit than expected and gave a strong annual forecast.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $12.65 to $286.42

The beauty products retailer posted a larger profit and better sales than analysts expected.

Southwest Airlines Co., down 48 cents to $55.88

The airline lowered a first-quarter revenue projection after it reported its February results.

Finisar Corp., down $7.92 to $26.98

The fiber optic component supplier reported a smaller profit and weaker sales than Wall Street had forecast.

Zumiez Inc., down $2.60 to $18.40

The retailer's forecast for the first quarter came up short of analyst estimates.

Hibbett Sports Inc., up $2.33 to $29.75

The sporting goods company had a solid fourth quarter and it gave a better sales forecast.

ConocoPhillips, down 81 cents to $45.67

Energy companies continued to lag the market Friday as the price of oil fell further.