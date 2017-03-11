Syrian challenges new travel ban in federal court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Syrian refugee trying to bring his family to Wisconsin is renewing his challenge of President Donald Trump's travel ban in federal court.

The man initially challenged Trump's first travel ban in a federal lawsuit he filed in February. The man filed the action anonymously to protect his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

U.S. District Judge Michael Conley declared the lawsuit moot after a federal judge in Washington blocked the ban but invited the refugee to check in again after Trump issued his second ban.

The man filed a new complaint Friday alleging the new ban is unconstitutional, too, and will prevent his wife and daughter from obtaining the visas they need to reach Wisconsin.

The U.S. Justice Department is defending the ban. A spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email.