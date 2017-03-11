  1. Home
BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2017/03/11 05:06

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 77.53 78.00 77.15 77.29 Down .53
Jul 78.56 79.05 78.23 78.37 Down .52
Oct 75.68 75.85 75.68 75.74 Down .04
Dec 75.01 75.40 74.87 75.29 Down .20
Mar 75.03 75.17 74.87 75.13 Down .23
May 75.06 75.11 75.06 75.08 Down .27
Jul 74.85 74.90 74.82 74.82 Down .26
Oct 73.15 Down .17
Dec 72.93 73.03 72.93 73.03 Down .04
Mar 73.02 Down .04
May 73.06 Down .04
Jul 73.10 Down .04
Oct 73.14 Down .04
Dec 73.18 Down .04