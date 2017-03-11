New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|77.53
|78.00
|77.15
|77.29
|Down
|.53
|Jul
|78.56
|79.05
|78.23
|78.37
|Down
|.52
|Oct
|75.68
|75.85
|75.68
|75.74
|Down
|.04
|Dec
|75.01
|75.40
|74.87
|75.29
|Down
|.20
|Mar
|75.03
|75.17
|74.87
|75.13
|Down
|.23
|May
|75.06
|75.11
|75.06
|75.08
|Down
|.27
|Jul
|74.85
|74.90
|74.82
|74.82
|Down
|.26
|Oct
|73.15
|Down
|.17
|Dec
|72.93
|73.03
|72.93
|73.03
|Down
|.04
|Mar
|73.02
|Down
|.04
|May
|73.06
|Down
|.04
|Jul
|73.10
|Down
|.04
|Oct
|73.14
|Down
|.04
|Dec
|73.18
|Down
|.04