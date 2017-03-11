New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|18.09
|18.34
|17.96
|18.22
|Up
|.22
|Jun
|18.10
|18.32
|18.00
|18.19
|Up
|.17
|Sep
|18.20
|18.44
|18.17
|18.29
|Up
|.11
|Feb
|18.55
|18.72
|18.49
|18.58
|Up
|.09
|Apr
|18.28
|18.42
|18.21
|18.32
|Up
|.09
|Jun
|17.95
|18.12
|17.93
|18.03
|Up
|.10
|Sep
|17.85
|18.04
|17.83
|17.93
|Up
|.08
|Feb
|17.96
|18.00
|17.96
|17.96
|Up
|.06
|Apr
|17.63
|17.64
|17.60
|17.60
|Up
|.04
|Jun
|17.22
|17.27
|17.22
|17.27
|Up
|.02
|Sep
|17.20
|17.26
|17.20
|17.26
|Up
|.02