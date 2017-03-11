  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Sugar, US

By  Associated Press
2017/03/11 04:19

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Apr 18.09 18.34 17.96 18.22 Up .22
Jun 18.10 18.32 18.00 18.19 Up .17
Sep 18.20 18.44 18.17 18.29 Up .11
Feb 18.55 18.72 18.49 18.58 Up .09
Apr 18.28 18.42 18.21 18.32 Up .09
Jun 17.95 18.12 17.93 18.03 Up .10
Sep 17.85 18.04 17.83 17.93 Up .08
Feb 17.96 18.00 17.96 17.96 Up .06
Apr 17.63 17.64 17.60 17.60 Up .04
Jun 17.22 17.27 17.22 17.27 Up .02
Sep 17.20 17.26 17.20 17.26 Up .02