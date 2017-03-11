Orlando judge revokes bond for wife of nightclub shooter

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Orlando has revoked bond for the wife of the Pulse nightclub gunman.

U.S. District Judge Paul Byron on Friday reversed the decision of a magistrate judge in Oakland, California, to release Noor Salman on $500,000 bond.

The bond revocation was made at the request of prosecutors.

Salman moved to California to be with family after the nightclub massacre and she had her first court appearance there even though charges were filed in Orlando.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting, and obstruction of justice.

Salman's husband, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack at the Pulse gay nightclub on June 12. The deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history left 49 people dead.

Mateen was killed by police.