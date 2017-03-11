Florida officer shoots man after chase in bank parking lot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded a man while responding to a call at a bank.

News outlets quote Fort Lauderdale Interim Police Chief Richard Maglione as saying that employees at a TD Bank branch called police just before 10 a.m. Friday to report a man carrying a firearm and other weapons.

Maglione says the man refused to follow orders to surrender after officers found him in the bank parking lot. They say he fled and after several attempts to take him into custody failed, an officer fired at him.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The officer wasn't injured. It was unclear whether the man intended to rob the bank. Police haven't released the names or races of the officer or the man.