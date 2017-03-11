Woman, 2 kids fatally shot; police describe 'horrific scene'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A shooting in a New Orleans home has left a woman and two children dead and a second female in serious condition at a hospital.

Orleans Parish coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse has identified the dead as 30-year-old Monique Smith, and two boys, 6-year-old Jumyrin Smith and 10-year-old Justin Simms. All three lived in the home where they were killed Friday morning.

News outlets quote New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison as saying it was "a very horrific scene." He says detectives don't have a suspect or know of a motive.

A news release from police says officers answered a report of a shooting about 4:20 a.m. and found the surviving female. During a subsequent search of the home, they found the woman and two children who had died.