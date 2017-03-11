Haiti plans funeral for ex-president despite calls to wait

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Preparations for a state funeral in Haiti for former President Rene Preval are moving forward despite calls by members of the Senate and others to wait until further tests can definitively establish the cause of death.

Mourners gathered Friday in downtown Port-au-Prince to view the remains of Preval. The funeral will be Saturday.

The two-term president died March 3. Family members have said that he died of a heart attack on the way to the hospital. The 74-year-old former leader had health problems including prostate cancer in the past.

Attorney General Donton Leger has told reporters that the autopsy did not clearly establish a cause of death and more tests are required. A senator who chairs the Justice Commission in the upper house urged the government to conduct an investigation.