Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Gary Cohn, White House economic adviser.