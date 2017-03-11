White House submits some paperwork for agriculture secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has submitted nomination paperwork for agriculture secretary pick Sonny Perdue — more than seven weeks after President Donald Trump nominated him.

The Senate Agriculture Committee received the nomination on Thursday. But it still doesn't have Perdue's ethics paperwork or FBI background check. That's according to a spokeswoman for Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the panel's top Democrat.

The forms are necessary to schedule a confirmation hearing.

Perdue's ethics forms are also missing from the Office of Government Ethics website, which posts them when they are completed. The ethics agreements identify potential conflicts of interest and how they will be resolved.

Perdue is a former Georgia governor who's had businesses in grain trading, trucking and exports. It's unclear whether any of those interests are causing the holdup.