Parole board denies mercy for condemned Ohio killer of 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's parole board has denied mercy for a death row inmate convicted of killing two people.

The board voted 11-1 against clemency for condemned killer Raymond Tibbetts in a decision released Friday.

The 59-year-old Tibbetts is scheduled for execution July 26.

Tibbetts was sentenced to death for killing 67-year-old Fred Hicks at Hicks' Cincinnati home in 1997. He was sentenced to life without parole for the beating death of his 42-year-old wife, Judith Crawford, during an argument over Tibbetts' crack cocaine habit.

Both crimes happened the same day.

Defense attorneys say Tibbetts had a traumatic and chaotic childhood that affected his behavior as an adult.

Hamilton County prosecutors argue that what Tibbetts went through doesn't outweigh the brutality of his crimes.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has the final say.