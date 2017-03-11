Sagan wins 3rd stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, Dennis leads

MONTALTO DI CASTRO, Italy (AP) — World champion Peter Sagan sprinted to victory in the third stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Friday, and Rohan Dennis moved into the overall lead.

Sagan powered past Elia Viviani with about 250 meters to go and beat the Italian by a bike length.

Jurgen Roelandts was third in the bunch sprint at the end of the 204-kilometer (127-mile) route from Monterotondo Marittimo to Montalto di Castro.

There was a crash in the final kilometer with several riders going down, including race leader Greg van Avermaet. They were all given the same time, but Dennis moved above the Belgian cyclist in the standings because of a better finishing position.

Saturday's fourth stage is a mountainous 187-kilometer (116-mile) trek from Montalto di Castro to Monte Terminillo.