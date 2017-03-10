Suspected rebel-planted mine hits Yemeni ship, kills 2

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A naval mine suspected to have been planted by rebels has hit a Yemeni coast guard vessel in the Red Sea, killing two sailors.

Yemeni security officials say eight personnel were also wounded in the blast, which wounded the ship's captain.

It was the first such explosion by a naval mine since Yemen's civil war began. Saudi-led coalition forces combating Yemen's Shiite rebel forces, known as Houthis, had previously warned of the presence of naval mines planted by Houthi militants in the Red Sea.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief journalists.

The war in Yemen, which began when Houthis seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in September 2014, has killed more than 10,000 civilians and displaced over 3 million people.