Brazil to play Germany next year for 1st time since 7-1 loss

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Germany and Brazil will meet next year on the soccer field for the first time since the 7-1 rout in the World Cup semifinals.

The game, announced by the Brazilian soccer confederation on Friday, is scheduled for the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on March 27, 2018, only a few months before the next World Cup in Russia.

Brazil coach Tite has said he wants his team to play some of the tournament favorites. He also mentioned wanting to play at Italy and at Spain.

Since losing to Germany in 2014, Brazil has rebuilt its national team under the new coach and could become the first team to qualify for the World Cup in the next few weeks.