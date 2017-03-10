German police arrest woman, seek man over double killing

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say they have arrested a 49-year-old woman and are seeking her 43-year-old brother in connection with the killing of two people in February.

In a statement Friday, Bavarian police said the woman, whose name wasn't released, was arrested in the eastern German town of Prenzlau on suspicion of accessory to murder.

The man, identified as Robert Pludowski, is believed to have fled the country. He is wanted on suspicion of murder and robbery.

Police said both suspects are Polish nationals.

The two victims, a 76-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man, were discovered dead Feb. 26 at a house in Koenigsdorf, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Munich.

The 76-year-old owner of the house was found with serious injuries and couldn't yet be questioned, police said.