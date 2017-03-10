Martin Fourcade wins men's sprint in biathlon World Cup

KONTIOLAHTI, Finland (AP) — Martin Fourcade won a men's sprint in the biathlon World Cup on Friday.

With a sixth career overall World Cup title already secured last week, the Frenchman claimed his 13th win of the season in Friday's sprint, not including relays.

Fourcade beat Czech rival Ondrej Moravec by 0.6 seconds, with Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway 9.4 seconds behind in third.

The Kontiolahti round of the World Cup had been originally scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Tyumen. However, it was moved following allegations of widespread doping and cover-ups in Russian sports, including at the 2014 Winter Olympics.