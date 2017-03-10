Foreign couple arrested in UAE for unwed sex is released

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The mother of a South African man arrested in the United Arab Emirates with his pregnant fiancee for having sex outside of marriage says the couple has been released.

The Herald newspaper reported Friday that charges against Emlyn Culverwell and Ukrainian fiancee Iryna Nohai were dropped in Abu Dhabi.

The report quotes the South African's mother, Linda Culverwell, as saying her son called and told her that he and Nohai are free.

South African media say the couple was arrested Jan. 29 after Nohai sought treatment for cramps and a doctor informed authorities that she was pregnant.

Enforcement of UAE morality laws regarding sex and alcohol is rare. Arrests tend to follow official reports to police, whether from members of the public or occasionally the unwitting arrestees themselves.