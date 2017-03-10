BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

SKOREA-POLITICS — In a historic, unanimous ruling, South Korea's Constitutional Court formally removes impeached President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil and worsened an already-serious national divide. It capped a stunning fall for Park, the country's first female leader who rode a wave of lingering conservative nostalgia for her late dictator father to victory in 2012, only to see her presidency crumble as millions of furious protesters filled the nation's streets. By Hyung-jin Kim and Foster Klug. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, video. With SKOREA-POLITICS-THE LATEST, SKOREA-POLITICS-TIMELINE, SKOREA-PARK GEUN-HYE-TIMELINE.

AP EXPLAINS-SKOREA-POLITICS: What's behind the ouster of South Korea's leader. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-ANALYSIS — This was not supposed to happen in South Korea. It was too divided, too corrupt, too much in thrall to the rich and powerful who had always had their way. Four months ago, the idea that the most powerful person in the country, along with the cream of South Korean business and politics, would be knocked from command after sustained, massive, peaceful protests would have been ludicrous. Now a massive upending of the status quo has so shaken the country's foundations that it has left people here a bit stunned, and wondering if life has truly changed. By Foster Klug. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-CRIMINAL DEFENDANTS — Formally removed from office by a historic Constitutional Court ruling, Park Geun-hye has lost her presidential immunity from prosecution over a corruption scandal that has sent dozens of high-profile figures to face criminal trials. They include Park's friend of 40 years, Choi Soon-sil, Samsung de-facto leader Lee Jae-yong, top presidential advisers, two former culture ministers and a music video director. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-PARK'S PRIVILEGES — A South Korean court ruling that formally ended Park Geun-hye's presidency has also stripped her of all the privileges she could have enjoyed as a former head of state, including the right to be buried alongside her late dictator father at a national cemetery. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-SCRAMBLE FOR BLUE HOUSE — With South Korea's Constitutional Court stripping President Park Geun-hye of power, the country slips into a political whirlwind building up to a presidential election likely in early May. A look at possible scenarios in the frantic weeks ahead and some of the potential presidential contenders vying for the presidential Blue House. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 870 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-HAIR ROLLERS — Hair rollers on a South Korean judge's head have become a symbol of dedication and a sign of hard-working women on the day South Korea legally dismissed its leader. SENT: 370 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysian police formally identify Kim Jong Nam as the victim of a fatal nerve agent attack at Kuala Lumpur's airport, an expected but significant development in a case that has broken down the once-warm ties between North Korea and Malaysia. Kim is the long-estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler, and the North has refused to acknowledge he was the victim of the Feb. 13 murder. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 440 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-MALAYSIA — North Korea's soccer match against Malaysia to open a 2019 Asian Cup qualifying group is postponed because of political fallout from the death of leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother in Kuala Lumpur. SENT: 140 words, photos.

CHINA-TRUMP TRADEMARKS — China assesses all applications for trademarks equally in a transparent process, a top Chinese regulator says, after Beijing awarded U.S. President Donald Trump preliminary approval for a trove of trademarks in a move that has drawn scrutiny. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CHINA-US-HUMAN RIGHTS — China assailed what it calls America's "terrible human rights problems" in its annual report on rights abuses in the United States, citing police brutality, high levels of incarceration, racial prejudice and money politics. SENT: 600 words.

JAPAN-SOUTH SUDAN — Japan is ending its peacekeeping mission in troubled South Sudan after five years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 560 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — Pakistan's parliament is poised to adopt a bill that would legalize trials before military courts for another two years, a measure human rights activists say negates the basic principles of justice and denies those on trial the chance for a fair defense. By Munir Ahmed. SENT: 410 words.

PAKISTAN-INDIA — Indian authorities hand over to Pakistan two teen-aged boys who mistakenly crossed to the Indian side of disputed Kashmir five months ago and were investigated for alleged involvement in a terrorist attack. SENT: 130 words.

INDONESIA-CORRUPTION — Indonesian politicians with key roles in President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's governing coalition have been caught up in a corruption scandal in which they allegedly pilfered more than $170 million of government money. SENT: 280 words.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICAL DONATIONS — With concerns over Chinese political influence in Australia and Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, an Australian parliamentary committee recommends a ban on political donations from foreign companies and individuals. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 400 words.

NEW ZEALAND-TECH TRIP OFFER — It sounds almost too good to be true: A free trip to New Zealand to interview for a job in the tech sector. But that's what local authorities and businesses in the capital, Wellington, are offering to 100 talented workers from around the globe as they seek to boost the city's growing tech hub. By Nick Perry. SENT: 460 words, photos.

NEPAL-INDIA-BORDER KILLING — An official says Nepal has asked India to investigate the fatal shooting of a Nepali man by Indian border guards. SENT: 160 words.

NEPAL-BUS ACCIDENT — At least 26 people die and 36 more are injured when an overcrowded bus veered off a mountain road in Nepal. SENT: 160 words.

NEPAL-EMERGENCY TRAINING — When Subhash Dhungel's father passed out, the panicked road engineer called for an ambulance. To the Nepali man's horror, the vehicle arrived without a trained medical technician to help his unconscious father as they drove to a Kathmandu hospital. By Binaj Gurubacharya. SENT: 490 words, photos.

THAILAND-DHAMMAKAYA SECT — Thai authorities, stymied in their efforts to catch a senior Buddhist monk charged with accepting embezzled funds for his temple, appeal to the country's top ecclesiastical supervisory board to defrock him. SENT: 130 words.

THAILAND-TURTLE'S TROUBLE — A sea turtle in Thailand that swallowed almost a thousand coins thrown into its pool by people seeking good luck is recovering well four days after an operation that removed the 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of money from its stomach. By Jerry Harmer. SENT: 380 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares are higher in Europe and most of Asia as investors await the release later in the day of U.S. employment data. A weaker yen lifted Tokyo's benchmark and South Korea's Kospi rose after the Constitutional Court decided to remove the country's president for the first time in history. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 460 words, photos.

ASEAN-EU — Southeast Asian economies and the European Union agree to work toward resuming stalled free trade agreement talks and counter a trend toward protectionism. By Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CHINA-ECONOMY — China's central bank governor says the country needs to get soaring corporate debt under control but its economy and currency are stable and the decline in its foreign exchange reserves is no cause for concern. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CHINA-AUTO SALES — China's auto sales growth decelerated in the first two months of the year following a sales tax increase. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 400 words.

CHINA-US-ALUMINUM DISPUTE — China appeals to Washington to refrain from imposing sanctions on Chinese aluminum suppliers after U.S. producers filed a complaint against them in the Trump administration's first trade case. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 390 words, photos.

INDIA-SUZUKI FACTORY VIOLENCE — A court in north Indian convicts 31 factory workers for taking part in violence at a factory run by the country's largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, that led to the death of a manager. SENT: 190 words.

