Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 10, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;90;80;A t-storm in spots;87;78;WSW;10;85%;69%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;79;67;Mostly sunny;87;70;NE;8;52%;25%;9

Aleppo, Syria;72;48;A shower or two;61;46;SSW;7;73%;78%;5

Algiers, Algeria;73;52;Mostly cloudy;70;54;SSE;5;55%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;54;39;Partly sunny;55;41;ESE;7;73%;30%;2

Anchorage, United States;25;11;Sunny, but chilly;27;11;NNE;4;60%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;55;31;Mostly sunny;55;37;ESE;11;36%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;17;1;Partly sunny, cold;17;-4;ESE;6;86%;5%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;NE;9;51%;36%;7

Athens, Greece;58;47;Thunderstorms;55;49;N;11;83%;87%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;73;67;Cloudy with showers;75;69;N;12;86%;92%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;83;59;Partly sunny, breezy;82;53;W;19;31%;6%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;94;72;Clouds and sun;91;72;E;5;69%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;89;65;Sunny and pleasant;91;66;S;5;28%;2%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;93;79;Sunny intervals;94;80;S;9;60%;27%;9

Barcelona, Spain;64;51;Clouds and sun;64;51;W;6;71%;5%;4

Beijing, China;63;37;Cloudy and warm;68;39;NNW;8;21%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;48;38;Partly sunny;48;35;NW;14;61%;37%;2

Berlin, Germany;47;37;Fog, then sun;49;31;E;6;62%;26%;2

Bogota, Colombia;66;50;A little a.m. rain;65;49;SSE;5;79%;84%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;87;68;Mainly cloudy;86;66;SE;9;57%;5%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;50;37;Periods of sun;51;33;N;13;56%;9%;3

Brussels, Belgium;53;40;Periods of sun;55;42;S;5;62%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;47;44;Cloudy with a shower;54;39;S;4;71%;69%;2

Budapest, Hungary;44;34;Partial sunshine;52;34;NNW;9;55%;33%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;76;60;Nice with some sun;80;61;NW;7;49%;47%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;87;66;Showers and t-storms;87;64;SW;5;46%;77%;8

Busan, South Korea;59;36;Mostly sunny, nice;63;40;SW;4;37%;2%;6

Cairo, Egypt;75;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;62;S;16;37%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;88;62;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;S;13;55%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;80;69;A t-storm in spots;83;70;E;3;63%;64%;11

Chennai, India;93;81;A t-storm around;93;81;S;7;70%;48%;10

Chicago, United States;33;19;Clouds breaking;31;20;NNW;9;23%;10%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SSE;6;78%;74%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;44;33;Partly sunny;43;32;SE;4;76%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;81;68;Sunny and nice;78;67;NW;12;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;71;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;42;NNE;8;71%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;93;79;A t-storm in spots;92;77;E;8;79%;56%;7

Delhi, India;75;54;A couple of showers;72;49;NNE;8;66%;60%;8

Denver, United States;70;39;Lots of sun, cooler;56;37;S;8;45%;30%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;88;71;Thunderstorms;87;69;SSW;7;76%;89%;8

Dili, East Timor;89;72;A t-storm in spots;88;73;WNW;4;76%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;56;48;More clouds than sun;56;44;SSE;9;80%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;39;30;Partly sunny, chilly;44;25;NNE;7;39%;30%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;70;60;Mostly sunny, warm;74;59;W;8;62%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;75;68;A shower in the a.m.;80;69;ESE;6;87%;64%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;70;54;A shower in spots;73;54;E;7;67%;56%;6

Havana, Cuba;81;66;Mostly sunny;81;65;E;10;61%;27%;9

Helsinki, Finland;39;32;Plenty of sun;39;22;NW;2;79%;16%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;93;75;Lots of sun, nice;94;76;SE;8;58%;7%;10

Hong Kong, China;76;64;Low clouds;74;65;E;10;79%;37%;3

Honolulu, United States;82;70;A shower;82;70;SW;9;72%;75%;9

Hyderabad, India;94;67;Clouds and sun;91;62;WSW;9;24%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;62;46;Mostly sunny;68;41;ENE;11;50%;27%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;56;46;Low clouds;51;45;NNE;12;87%;70%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;88;76;A t-storm or two;88;75;WSW;7;73%;91%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;89;79;Some sun, less humid;87;72;N;13;54%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;73;46;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;NW;6;56%;12%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;47;23;Sunny and chilly;47;21;WNW;7;23%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;84;61;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;WNW;11;8%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;64;46;Couple of t-storms;59;41;WSW;5;86%;79%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;100;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;73;N;17;11%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;55;39;Cloudy and cooler;44;39;NNE;7;89%;73%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;86;75;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;NNE;8;57%;79%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;92;73;Showers and t-storms;90;74;W;5;74%;77%;7

Kolkata, India;90;73;A shower or t-storm;87;69;WSW;10;73%;84%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;WNW;4;67%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;62;38;A t-storm in spots;59;36;ENE;8;59%;55%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SSW;6;70%;56%;9

Lima, Peru;83;72;Inc. clouds;83;72;SSE;6;71%;55%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;71;55;Sun and some clouds;66;54;NNW;9;77%;26%;4

London, United Kingdom;54;47;A shower in spots;59;46;SSW;8;79%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;83;60;Clouds and sun, warm;83;61;NE;5;40%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;89;75;Clearing;89;76;WSW;6;66%;15%;8

Madrid, Spain;77;47;Periods of sun, warm;74;47;W;5;45%;7%;4

Male, Maldives;87;80;Mostly sunny;88;80;ESE;5;71%;62%;11

Manaus, Brazil;83;76;A p.m. t-storm;83;76;NE;6;80%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;87;72;Sun and clouds;93;73;ENE;7;54%;8%;9

Melbourne, Australia;84;58;Inc. clouds;84;63;N;6;60%;60%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;75;51;A t-storm in spots;73;52;N;4;43%;65%;13

Miami, United States;81;67;Partly sunny;82;70;E;8;60%;44%;8

Minsk, Belarus;43;30;Cloudy;43;32;NNE;6;74%;30%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;90;78;Decreasing clouds;90;77;E;14;66%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;74;57;Increasing clouds;79;63;NNE;7;46%;52%;7

Montreal, Canada;24;0;Colder;8;2;W;9;42%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;42;35;Mostly cloudy;42;29;SSE;5;74%;65%;1

Mumbai, India;84;77;Turning sunny;86;71;NW;12;47%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;88;56;Mostly sunny;86;58;NE;15;39%;25%;11

New York, United States;39;20;Colder with some sun;31;18;WNW;18;34%;30%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;65;48;A little p.m. rain;62;49;SE;8;61%;79%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;24;4;Mostly sunny;22;8;SW;7;77%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;53;35;Partly sunny;51;31;E;6;45%;25%;4

Oslo, Norway;41;23;Increasing clouds;41;32;S;4;54%;62%;2

Ottawa, Canada;21;-4;Partly sunny, colder;7;-3;WNW;15;45%;44%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;86;80;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;E;10;78%;69%;7

Panama City, Panama;92;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;NW;9;68%;56%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;84;74;A shower or two;86;74;ENE;10;72%;63%;10

Paris, France;55;41;Partly sunny;60;42;SE;5;62%;1%;3

Perth, Australia;86;57;Sunlit and pleasant;85;64;ESE;12;43%;3%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;98;75;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSW;6;50%;5%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;90;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;NNW;6;78%;80%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;91;70;An afternoon shower;86;70;E;6;55%;55%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;44;35;Sunny intervals;48;32;NE;5;58%;22%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;54;28;Clouds and sun, mild;60;35;SSE;6;58%;16%;3

Quito, Ecuador;65;48;Afternoon showers;64;48;SSW;10;72%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;77;52;Nice with sunshine;76;53;N;4;62%;1%;6

Recife, Brazil;88;78;A shower or two;88;80;ESE;8;65%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;42;39;Partly sunny;42;35;ESE;7;67%;69%;1

Riga, Latvia;39;32;Rain and snow shower;38;29;N;3;91%;58%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;92;76;Clouds and sun, warm;92;76;NW;6;66%;16%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;77;63;Cloudy;80;63;SSE;10;22%;25%;7

Rome, Italy;70;40;Partly sunny;64;34;NE;11;40%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;36;30;A little p.m. rain;38;24;NW;7;72%;57%;0

San Francisco, United States;66;52;Clouds and sun;66;51;WNW;8;76%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;83;63;A t-storm in spots;85;63;ENE;8;56%;42%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;83;74;A brief shower;84;74;ESE;8;68%;51%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;78;65;Clouds and sun;79;65;NNW;5;67%;55%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;80;52;Clouds and sun, nice;78;49;NNE;5;26%;8%;13

Santiago, Chile;84;45;Sunny and pleasant;83;51;ESE;5;39%;1%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;81;70;An afternoon shower;82;70;NNE;4;72%;80%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;78;51;Not as warm;66;50;NNW;8;68%;4%;4

Seattle, United States;52;42;Periods of rain;50;47;SSW;9;87%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;53;29;Mild with some sun;58;37;S;5;44%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;64;50;Cloudy and mild;59;52;ESE;9;59%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;90;77;A shower or t-storm;90;77;NNE;6;71%;64%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;46;37;Cloudy with a shower;47;36;W;11;83%;84%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;82;74;Mostly sunny;82;74;E;14;67%;55%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;41;23;Mostly sunny;38;22;SW;5;73%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;76;63;Some sun, pleasant;77;64;N;10;60%;21%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;70;63;Clouds and sun, nice;73;67;ENE;7;72%;42%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;38;32;Rain and snow shower;36;26;WNW;6;80%;51%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;43;28;Clouds and sun, cold;42;29;NNE;6;50%;20%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;57;39;Cloudy;52;40;ESE;8;60%;69%;3

Tehran, Iran;58;40;An afternoon shower;59;42;NE;7;35%;94%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;69;55;Partly sunny;68;58;SSE;13;50%;18%;6

Tirana, Albania;67;45;Partly sunny, nice;68;38;NE;7;38%;4%;4

Tokyo, Japan;54;37;Partly sunny;52;34;NE;8;40%;4%;5

Toronto, Canada;25;9;A few flurries;22;11;NNE;19;48%;80%;2

Tripoli, Libya;68;56;Sunshine and breezy;65;52;NNW;19;57%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;70;53;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;WNW;12;52%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;33;-7;Sunny and colder;22;-5;WNW;7;49%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;47;39;Afternoon rain;47;42;SSE;6;68%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;48;36;Partly sunny;51;33;NNW;11;49%;17%;3

Vientiane, Laos;94;71;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;SW;5;48%;4%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;44;33;More clouds than sun;42;32;NNE;4;76%;60%;1

Warsaw, Poland;44;33;More clouds than sun;42;32;N;7;71%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;69;59;Cooler with showers;63;60;SSE;18;88%;93%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;95;71;Mostly sunny;95;70;W;7;51%;1%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;56;28;An afternoon shower;49;32;NNE;2;65%;77%;5

