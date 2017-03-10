Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 10, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;WSW;16;85%;69%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;26;19;Mostly sunny;31;21;NE;13;52%;25%;9

Aleppo, Syria;22;9;A shower or two;16;8;SSW;11;73%;78%;5

Algiers, Algeria;23;11;Mostly cloudy;21;12;SSE;8;55%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;12;4;Partly sunny;13;5;ESE;12;73%;30%;2

Anchorage, United States;-4;-11;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-11;NNE;7;60%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;13;0;Mostly sunny;13;3;ESE;18;36%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;-9;-17;Partly sunny, cold;-9;-20;ESE;9;86%;5%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;35;24;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;NE;14;51%;36%;7

Athens, Greece;15;9;Thunderstorms;13;10;N;18;83%;87%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;23;19;Cloudy with showers;24;21;N;20;86%;92%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;28;15;Partly sunny, breezy;28;12;W;30;31%;6%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;35;22;Clouds and sun;33;22;E;9;69%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;33;19;S;8;28%;2%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;34;26;Sunny intervals;34;27;S;15;60%;27%;9

Barcelona, Spain;18;10;Clouds and sun;18;11;W;9;71%;5%;4

Beijing, China;17;3;Cloudy and warm;20;4;NNW;13;21%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;9;3;Partly sunny;9;2;NW;22;61%;37%;2

Berlin, Germany;8;3;Fog, then sun;9;0;E;9;62%;26%;2

Bogota, Colombia;19;10;A little a.m. rain;18;9;SSE;8;79%;84%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;30;20;Mainly cloudy;30;19;SE;15;57%;5%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;10;3;Periods of sun;10;1;N;20;56%;9%;3

Brussels, Belgium;12;4;Periods of sun;13;6;S;8;62%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;8;7;Cloudy with a shower;12;4;S;7;71%;69%;2

Budapest, Hungary;7;1;Partial sunshine;11;1;NNW;14;55%;33%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;24;16;Nice with some sun;26;16;NW;12;49%;47%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;31;19;Showers and t-storms;31;18;SW;8;46%;77%;8

Busan, South Korea;15;2;Mostly sunny, nice;17;4;SW;6;37%;2%;6

Cairo, Egypt;24;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;17;S;25;37%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;31;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;S;20;55%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;27;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;E;5;63%;64%;11

Chennai, India;34;27;A t-storm around;34;27;S;12;70%;48%;10

Chicago, United States;0;-7;Clouds breaking;0;-7;NNW;15;23%;10%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSE;10;78%;74%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;7;1;Partly sunny;6;0;SE;7;76%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;27;20;Sunny and nice;26;20;NW;19;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;22;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;5;NNE;12;71%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;E;13;79%;56%;7

Delhi, India;24;12;A couple of showers;22;9;NNE;13;66%;60%;8

Denver, United States;21;4;Lots of sun, cooler;13;3;S;12;45%;30%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;31;21;Thunderstorms;31;21;SSW;11;76%;89%;8

Dili, East Timor;32;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;WNW;7;76%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;13;9;More clouds than sun;13;7;SSE;14;80%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;4;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;NNE;11;39%;30%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;21;15;Mostly sunny, warm;23;15;W;13;62%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;24;20;A shower in the a.m.;27;21;ESE;10;87%;64%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;21;12;A shower in spots;23;12;E;11;67%;56%;6

Havana, Cuba;27;19;Mostly sunny;27;18;E;17;61%;27%;9

Helsinki, Finland;4;0;Plenty of sun;4;-6;NW;4;79%;16%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;34;24;Lots of sun, nice;35;24;SE;13;58%;7%;10

Hong Kong, China;24;18;Low clouds;23;18;E;17;79%;37%;3

Honolulu, United States;28;21;A shower;28;21;SW;15;72%;75%;9

Hyderabad, India;35;19;Clouds and sun;33;17;WSW;14;24%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;16;8;Mostly sunny;20;5;ENE;17;50%;27%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;13;8;Low clouds;10;7;NNE;19;87%;70%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;WSW;11;73%;91%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;31;26;Some sun, less humid;31;22;N;20;54%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;23;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;NW;9;56%;12%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;8;-5;Sunny and chilly;8;-6;WNW;11;23%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;WNW;18;8%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;18;8;Couple of t-storms;15;5;WSW;8;86%;79%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;38;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;36;23;N;28;11%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;13;4;Cloudy and cooler;7;4;NNE;11;89%;73%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;30;24;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;NNE;13;57%;79%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;23;Showers and t-storms;32;23;W;9;74%;77%;7

Kolkata, India;32;23;A shower or t-storm;31;21;WSW;17;73%;84%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;WNW;7;67%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;17;3;A t-storm in spots;15;2;ENE;13;59%;55%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSW;10;70%;56%;9

Lima, Peru;28;22;Inc. clouds;28;22;SSE;9;71%;55%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;22;13;Sun and some clouds;19;12;NNW;15;77%;26%;4

London, United Kingdom;12;8;A shower in spots;15;8;SSW;13;79%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;28;16;Clouds and sun, warm;28;16;NE;9;40%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;32;24;Clearing;32;24;WSW;9;66%;15%;8

Madrid, Spain;25;8;Periods of sun, warm;24;8;W;8;45%;7%;4

Male, Maldives;31;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;ESE;9;71%;62%;11

Manaus, Brazil;28;24;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;NE;9;80%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;31;22;Sun and clouds;34;23;ENE;11;54%;8%;9

Melbourne, Australia;29;15;Inc. clouds;29;17;N;10;60%;60%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;24;11;A t-storm in spots;23;11;N;7;43%;65%;13

Miami, United States;27;19;Partly sunny;28;21;E;13;60%;44%;8

Minsk, Belarus;6;-1;Cloudy;6;0;NNE;10;74%;30%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;32;26;Decreasing clouds;32;25;E;22;66%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;23;14;Increasing clouds;26;17;NNE;11;46%;52%;7

Montreal, Canada;-5;-18;Colder;-13;-17;W;15;42%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;6;1;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;SSE;8;74%;65%;1

Mumbai, India;29;25;Turning sunny;30;22;NW;19;47%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;31;14;Mostly sunny;30;14;NE;24;39%;25%;11

New York, United States;4;-7;Colder with some sun;-1;-8;WNW;29;34%;30%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;18;9;A little p.m. rain;17;9;SE;13;61%;79%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;-4;-16;Mostly sunny;-5;-13;SW;12;77%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;12;2;Partly sunny;11;0;E;10;45%;25%;4

Oslo, Norway;5;-5;Increasing clouds;5;0;S;7;54%;62%;2

Ottawa, Canada;-6;-20;Partly sunny, colder;-14;-20;WNW;24;45%;44%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;27;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;E;15;78%;69%;7

Panama City, Panama;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NW;14;68%;56%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;29;24;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;16;72%;63%;10

Paris, France;13;5;Partly sunny;16;6;SE;8;62%;1%;3

Perth, Australia;30;14;Sunlit and pleasant;29;18;ESE;19;43%;3%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;SSW;10;50%;5%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;32;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;NNW;10;78%;80%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;33;21;An afternoon shower;30;21;E;10;55%;55%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;7;2;Sunny intervals;9;0;NE;9;58%;22%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;12;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;15;2;SSE;9;58%;16%;3

Quito, Ecuador;18;9;Afternoon showers;18;9;SSW;16;72%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;25;11;Nice with sunshine;24;12;N;6;62%;1%;6

Recife, Brazil;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;ESE;13;65%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;5;4;Partly sunny;6;2;ESE;11;67%;69%;1

Riga, Latvia;4;0;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;N;5;91%;58%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;34;24;Clouds and sun, warm;33;24;NW;10;66%;16%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;25;17;Cloudy;26;17;SSE;16;22%;25%;7

Rome, Italy;21;5;Partly sunny;18;1;NE;18;40%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;2;-1;A little p.m. rain;3;-4;NW;11;72%;57%;0

San Francisco, United States;19;11;Clouds and sun;19;10;WNW;13;76%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;28;17;A t-storm in spots;30;17;ENE;13;56%;42%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;28;23;A brief shower;29;24;ESE;13;68%;51%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;26;19;Clouds and sun;26;19;NNW;7;67%;55%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;27;11;Clouds and sun, nice;26;9;NNE;7;26%;8%;13

Santiago, Chile;29;7;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;ESE;8;39%;1%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;27;21;An afternoon shower;28;21;NNE;7;72%;80%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;25;11;Not as warm;19;10;NNW;13;68%;4%;4

Seattle, United States;11;6;Periods of rain;10;8;SSW;14;87%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;12;-2;Mild with some sun;15;3;S;8;44%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;18;10;Cloudy and mild;15;11;ESE;15;59%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;32;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;NNE;10;71%;64%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;8;3;Cloudy with a shower;8;2;W;17;83%;84%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;22;67%;55%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;5;-5;Mostly sunny;4;-5;SW;8;73%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;25;17;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;N;16;60%;21%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;21;17;Clouds and sun, nice;23;19;ENE;11;72%;42%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;3;0;Rain and snow shower;2;-4;WNW;9;80%;51%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;6;-2;Clouds and sun, cold;5;-1;NNE;10;50%;20%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;14;4;Cloudy;11;4;ESE;12;60%;69%;3

Tehran, Iran;14;4;An afternoon shower;15;6;NE;12;35%;94%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;20;13;Partly sunny;20;15;SSE;20;50%;18%;6

Tirana, Albania;19;7;Partly sunny, nice;20;3;NE;11;38%;4%;4

Tokyo, Japan;12;3;Partly sunny;11;1;NE;13;40%;4%;5

Toronto, Canada;-4;-13;A few flurries;-6;-12;NNE;30;48%;80%;2

Tripoli, Libya;20;13;Sunshine and breezy;18;11;NNW;30;57%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;21;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;WNW;19;52%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;1;-22;Sunny and colder;-6;-21;WNW;12;49%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;8;4;Afternoon rain;8;6;SSE;9;68%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;9;2;Partly sunny;10;1;NNW;18;49%;17%;3

Vientiane, Laos;35;22;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;SW;7;48%;4%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;7;0;More clouds than sun;6;0;NNE;7;76%;60%;1

Warsaw, Poland;7;1;More clouds than sun;6;0;N;11;71%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;21;15;Cooler with showers;17;15;SSE;29;88%;93%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;35;22;Mostly sunny;35;21;W;11;51%;1%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;13;-2;An afternoon shower;9;0;NNE;3;65%;77%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius