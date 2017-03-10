Nepal asks India to probe killing of man by border guards

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An official says Nepal has asked India to investigate the fatal shooting of a Nepali man by Indian border guards.

Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi said Friday that he called India's foreign minister and asked for an investigation and the punishment of those responsible.

The 25-year-old man was shot by border guards on Thursday during a dispute between people on both sides of the border over the construction of a culvert in the area.

Nidhi said the Indian side assured him there would be an investigation.

A group of students protested the killing outside the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Friday.