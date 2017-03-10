Police hold 1 in Belgium over terror financing probe

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities are holding one person in custody after launching raids in two locations in connection with a terror financing probe.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that two people were detained in the searches in the Brussels suburb of Anderlecht and the city of Ghent. One was released after questioning.

No arms or explosives were found during the searches on Thursday, which were part of a probe launched several months ago.

Prosecutors did not link the raids to the suicide attacks on the Brussels airport and subway last year in which 32 people were killed. Belgian authorities have been on high alert since those bombings on March 22.