Thai turtle gets post-op rehabilitation after coins removed

By  Associated Press
2017/03/10 19:36

25-year-old green sea turtle "Bank" receives rehabilitation treatment at the Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Mar

25-year-old green sea turtle "Bank" prepare clean surgical scar at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 10, 201

Head of Chulalongkorn University's veterinary medical aquatic animal research center Nantarika Chansue treats 25-year-old green sea tur

Head of Chulalongkorn University's veterinary medical aquatic animal research center Nantarika Chansue, left, injects saline solution a

Head of Chulalongkorn University's veterinary medical aquatic animal research center Nantarika Chansue injects saline solution as part

BANGKOK (AP) — A sea turtle in Thailand that swallowed almost a thousand coins thrown into its pool by people seeking good luck is recovering well, four days after an operation that removed the 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of money from its stomach.

Veterinarians in Bangkok put "Bank," as the green sea turtle is nicknamed, back into water for the first time Friday to see how well she could move. The turtle was gently lowered into a large plastic tank and very quickly began swimming as best as she could in the restricted space.

The 25-year-old turtle was rescued from a pool by the Thai navy after it became ill from swallowing coins thrown to her by passers-by who believed doing so would bring them good luck.