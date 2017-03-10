UN rights office: Turkey should probe killings, abuses

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office is calling on Turkey's government to investigate alleged killings and other abuses in the country's southeast in a new report decrying violations including hundreds of alleged unlawful killings and the obliteration of nearly 1,800 buildings during security force operations over 18 months.

The 25-page report draws on confidential and public accounts, satellite imagery and other sources because U.N. investigators have failed to win access to the largely ethnic Kurdish areas despite a year of attempts to do so.

The report released Friday focuses on alleged violations between July 2015 and December 2016, when at least 335,000 people were reportedly displaced during the security sweep.

The rights office said Turkey's government had indicated the Kurdistan Workers Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist group, had attacked security forces, killing and wounding.