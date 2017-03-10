Taiwan sets goal of 20% electricity from renewables by 2025

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Thursday reiterated Taiwan's commitment to have 20 percent of the nation's energy supply provided by renewables by 2025 while speaking with executives from a Danish energy company.

"Last year, the percentage of renewables in Taiwan’s energy mix reached 4.8%, the highest in our history. But this level is still too low. Our plan is to reach 20% by 2025," said Tsai during a meeting with Samuel Leupold, executive vice president of wind power at Dong Energy of Denmark.

Tsai said that the government is going to take steps to reduce the country's reliance on nuclear and fossil fuels, while taking measures to develop alternative energy sources.

The government intends to phase out nuclear power plants by 2025 and announced last October plans to shut down Nuclear Power Plant No. 1 in New Taipei City by 2019.

According to Tsai, the government has drafted a plan to establish an integrated wind farm zone. Dong energy has four offshore wind farms in the works in Taiwan, as well as the country's first offshore wind power generator -- Formosa 1.

The government's targeted fuel mix is 20 percent renewables, 50 percent natural gas and 30 percent coal by 2025, said Tsai at a meeting with business and industry representatives last month.