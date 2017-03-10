Nigeria says president returns after weeks on medical leave

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria says President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after a medical leave of a month and a half that raised questions about his health.

The government tweeted his arrival in the capital, Abuja, on Friday morning.

Few details have been released about Buhari's medical leave in London. When he left Nigeria on Jan. 19, the government said it was for routine medical checkups and that he would return in early February.

Instead, the 74-year-old remained out of sight for weeks while anxiety rose in Africa's most populous nation, which is grappling with crises including Boko Haram extremist attacks and an economy that last year contracted for the first time in a quarter-century.

Some called for Buhari's replacement and expressed anger at taxpayer-funded treatment for top officials overseas.