BC-BBI--World Baseball Classic Standings

2017 World Baseball Classic Standings

FIRST ROUND Round Robin Pool A At Gocheok Sky Dome Seoul, South Korea W L Pct GB x-Israel 3 0 1.000 — x-Netherlands 2 1 .667 1 South Korea 1 2 .333 2 Taiwan 0 3 .000 3

x-advanced to second round

Monday, March 6

Israel 2, South Korea 1, 10 innings

Tuesday, March 7

Israel 15, Taiwan 7

Netherlands 5, South Korea 0

Wednesday, March 8

Netherlands 6, Taiwan 5

Thursday, March 9

Israel 4, Netherlands 2

South Korea 11, Taiwan 8, 10 innings

Pool B At Tokyo Dome W L Pct GB x-Japan 2 0 1.000 — x-Cuba 2 1 .667 ½ Australia 2 2 .500 1 China 0 3 .000 2½

Tuesday, March 7

Japan 11, Cuba 6

Wednesday, March 8

Cuba 6, China 0

Japan 4, Australia 1

Thursday, March 9

Australia 11, China 0, 8 innings

Friday, March 10

Cuba 4, Australia 3

China vs. Japan

Pool C At Marlins Park Miami W L Pct GB Dominican Rep. 1 0 1.000 — Colombia 0 0 0.000 ½ United States 0 0 0.000 ½ Canada 0 1 0.000 1 Thursday, March 9

Dominican Republic 9, Canada 2

Friday, March 10

Colombia vs. United States

Saturday, March 11

Canada vs. Colombia

Dominican Republic vs. United States

Sunday, March 12

Colombia vs. Dominican Republic

Canada vs. United States

Monday, March 13

Tiebreaker game, if necessary

Pool D At Estadio Charros de Jalisco Guadalajara, Mexico W L Pct GB Italy 1 0 1.000 — Puerto Rico 0 0 0.000 ½ Venezuela 0 0 0.000 ½ Mexico 0 1 0.000 1 Thursday, March 9

Italy 10, Mexico 9

Friday, March 10

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela

Saturday, March 11

Italy vs. Venezuela

Mexico vs.Puerto Rico

Sunday, March 12

Italy vs. Puerto Rico

Mexico vs. Venezuela

Monday, March 13

Tiebreaker game, if necessary

SECOND ROUND Round Robin Pool E At Tokyo Dome W L Pct GB Netherlands 0 0 0.000 — Japan 0 0 0.000 — Israel 0 0 0.000 — Cuba 0 0 0.000 — Sunday, March 12

Netherlands vs. Japan, 10 p.m. Saturday

Israel vs. Cuba

Monday, March 13

Netherlands vs. Israel

Tuesday, March 14

Cuba vs. Japan

Wednesday, March 15

Israel vs. Japan

Netherlands vs. Cuba

Thursday, March 16

Tiebreaker game, if necessary

Pool F At Petco Park San Diego W L Pct GB Pool C winner 0 0 0.000 — Pool D winner 0 0 0.000 — Pool C runner-up 0 0 0.000 — Pool D runner-up 0 0 0.000 — Tuesday, March 14

Pool C winner vs. Pool D winner

Wednesday, March 15

Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D runner-up

Thursday, March 16

Pool C winner vs. Pool D runner-up

Friday, March 17

Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner

Saturday, March 18

Pool D winner vs. Pool D runner-up

Pool C winner vs. Pool C runner-up

Sunday, March 19

Tiebreaker game, if necessary

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND At Dodger Stadium Los Angeles Semifinals Monday, March 20

Pool E runner-up vs. Pool F winner

Tuesday, March 21

Pool E winner vs. Pool F runner-up

Championship Wednesday, March 22

Semifinal winners