Record drugs catch for Taiwan coast guard

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Coast Guard seized a record 846 kilograms of drugs valued at a total of NT$400 million (US$12.8 million) on boats off the coast of Taitung County, reports said Friday.

Two rubber dinghies registered in the county’s harbor of Xingang appeared on the coastal radar charting an erratic course Wednesday night, the Coast Guard said.

The next day, they sent out ships to intercept the dinghies, and found two suspects on board, surnamed Cheng and Chen, with 30 plastic bags filled with ketamines, the Coast Guard said.

The cargo weighed in at 846 kilo and the market value of the contents was estimated at around NT$400 million, a record amount for a catch by the Coast Guard, reports said.

The Taitung District Prosecutors Office was handling the investigation, but it was not immediately known where the drugs had been imported from.