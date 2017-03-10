BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0373

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 68 38 22 8 84 185 171 Ottawa 66 38 22 6 82 178 171 Boston 67 35 26 6 76 188 175 Toronto 66 30 22 14 74 201 197 Tampa Bay 66 31 26 9 71 183 182 Florida 65 29 25 11 69 162 183 Buffalo 67 27 28 12 66 169 196 Detroit 65 25 29 11 61 161 196 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 66 44 15 7 95 214 143 Columbus 65 42 17 6 90 207 149 Pittsburgh 65 41 16 8 90 230 184 N.Y. Rangers 68 43 23 2 88 219 179 N.Y. Islanders 66 32 23 11 75 196 197 Philadelphia 66 31 27 8 70 172 197 Carolina 64 27 27 10 64 160 186 New Jersey 67 25 30 12 62 149 192 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 65 42 17 6 90 214 155 Chicago 66 42 19 5 89 198 165 Nashville 67 32 24 11 75 197 191 St. Louis 65 33 27 5 71 178 183 Winnipeg 68 30 32 6 66 204 216 Dallas 67 27 30 10 64 188 216 Colorado 66 19 44 3 41 129 217 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 66 40 19 7 87 184 154 Anaheim 67 35 22 10 80 173 168 Edmonton 66 35 23 8 78 188 174 Calgary 67 37 26 4 78 184 182 Los Angeles 66 32 28 6 70 164 166 Vancouver 67 28 30 9 65 156 192 Arizona 66 23 35 8 54 159 213

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 1

Anaheim 1, Chicago 0

Colorado 3, New Jersey 2

Calgary 5, Montreal 0

Ottawa 3, Arizona 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Los Angeles 3, Nashville 2, OT

San Jose 4, Washington 2

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus

Minnesota at Florida

Chicago at Detroit

Anaheim at St. Louis

Pittsburgh at Edmonton