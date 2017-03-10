BC-HKN--NHL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|68
|38
|22
|8
|84
|185
|171
|Ottawa
|66
|38
|22
|6
|82
|178
|171
|Boston
|67
|35
|26
|6
|76
|188
|175
|Toronto
|66
|30
|22
|14
|74
|201
|197
|Tampa Bay
|66
|31
|26
|9
|71
|183
|182
|Florida
|65
|29
|25
|11
|69
|162
|183
|Buffalo
|67
|27
|28
|12
|66
|169
|196
|Detroit
|65
|25
|29
|11
|61
|161
|196
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|66
|44
|15
|7
|95
|214
|143
|Columbus
|65
|42
|17
|6
|90
|207
|149
|Pittsburgh
|65
|41
|16
|8
|90
|230
|184
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|43
|23
|2
|88
|219
|179
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|32
|23
|11
|75
|196
|197
|Philadelphia
|66
|31
|27
|8
|70
|172
|197
|Carolina
|64
|27
|27
|10
|64
|160
|186
|New Jersey
|67
|25
|30
|12
|62
|149
|192
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|65
|42
|17
|6
|90
|214
|155
|Chicago
|66
|42
|19
|5
|89
|198
|165
|Nashville
|67
|32
|24
|11
|75
|197
|191
|St. Louis
|65
|33
|27
|5
|71
|178
|183
|Winnipeg
|68
|30
|32
|6
|66
|204
|216
|Dallas
|67
|27
|30
|10
|64
|188
|216
|Colorado
|66
|19
|44
|3
|41
|129
|217
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|66
|40
|19
|7
|87
|184
|154
|Anaheim
|67
|35
|22
|10
|80
|173
|168
|Edmonton
|66
|35
|23
|8
|78
|188
|174
|Calgary
|67
|37
|26
|4
|78
|184
|182
|Los Angeles
|66
|32
|28
|6
|70
|164
|166
|Vancouver
|67
|28
|30
|9
|65
|156
|192
|Arizona
|66
|23
|35
|8
|54
|159
|213
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
|Thursday's Games
Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 1
Anaheim 1, Chicago 0
Colorado 3, New Jersey 2
Calgary 5, Montreal 0
Ottawa 3, Arizona 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Vancouver 3, OT
Los Angeles 3, Nashville 2, OT
San Jose 4, Washington 2
|Friday's Games
Buffalo at Columbus
Minnesota at Florida
Chicago at Detroit
Anaheim at St. Louis
Pittsburgh at Edmonton