Taiwan detains Chinese student for spying

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the first time, a Chinese citizen who had come to Taiwan to study was arrested for spying, though prosecutors refused to reveal more details Friday.

Over the past few years, several spy rings were uncovered, but they mostly consisted of serving of retired Taiwanese military officers who were recruited by Chinese intelligence officers.

The Taipei District Court agreed to a request from prosecutors Friday morning to detain a man named as Zhou Hongxu incommunicado as it was feared he could flee the country or collude with other suspects. The man was suspected of violations of the National Security Act, reports said.

National Chengchi University in Taipei said Zhou began his studies in business administration in 2012 and graduated last year. Officials said they were not aware under which capacity he might have reentered the country. His teachers and colleagues had not noticed anything wrong with the student, a university spokesman said.

Zhou had reportedly been collecting sensitive information, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said, though it did not reveal what kind of information he was interested in. He had reportedly contacted schools and government departments in an effort to obtain confidential data.

Zhou had also tried to recruit people to collect information on his behalf, reports said.