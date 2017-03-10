  1. Home
Gaudreau powers Flames past Canadiens for 8th straight win

By  Associated Press
2017/03/10 13:08

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and three assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 on Thursday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

Brian Elliott had 24 saves for his first shutout of the season. After assisting on all three second-period goals as the Flames blew open a 1-0 game, Gaudreau added his 14th goal at 16:12 of the third period.

Gaudreau has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) during the Flames' win streak. It's the longest streak for Calgary since it also won eight in a row in November 2005.