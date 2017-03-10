BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

SKOREA-POLITICS — In a historic, unanimous ruling Friday, South Korea's Constitutional Court formally removed impeached President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil, worsened an already-serious national divide and prompted calls for sweeping reforms. By Hyung-jin Kim and Foster Klug. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With SKOREA-POLITICS THE LATEST, SKOREA-POLITICS TIMELINE, SKOREA-POLITICS CRIMINAL DEFENDANTS. SKOREA-POLITICS-SCRAMBLE FOR BLUE HOUSE.

CHINA-TRUMP-TRADEMARKS — China on Thursday defended its handling of 38 trademarks it recently approved provisionally for President Donald Trump, saying it followed the law in processing the applications at a pace that some experts view as unusually quick. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 1,80 words, photos.

CHINA-US-HUMAN RIGHTS — China assailed what it called America's "terrible human rights problems," in its annual report on rights abuses in the United States, citing police brutality, high levels of incarceration, racial prejudice and money politics. SENT: 600 words.

INDONESIA-CORRUPTION — Indonesian politicians with key roles in President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's governing coalition have been caught up in a corruption scandal in which they allegedly pilfered more than $170 million of government money. SENT: 280 words.

NEPAL-BUS ACCIDENT — At least 26 people died and 36 more were injured when an overcrowded bus veered off a mountain road in Nepal, officials said Friday. SENT: 160 words.

NEPAL-EMERGENCY TRAINING — When Subhash Dhungel's father passed out, the panicked road engineer called for an ambulance. To the Nepali man's horror, the vehicle arrived without a trained medical technician to help his unconscious father as they drove to a Kathmandu hospital. By Binaj Gurubacharya. SENT: 490 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday as a weaker yen pushed Tokyo's benchmark higher. South Korea's Kospi edged higher after the Constitutional Court decided to remove the country's president for the first time in history. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 430 words, photos.

CHINA-US-ALUMINUM DISPUTE — American aluminum producers have filed a complaint accusing Chinese competitors of exporting at improperly low prices in the first case of its kind for the administration of President Donald Trump. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 340 words.

CHINA-ECONOMY - China's central bank governor says the country needs to control soaring corporate debt but has tried to reassure financial markets its currency will stay stable and the decline in its foreign reserves is no cause for concern. SENT: 300 words.

