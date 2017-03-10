  1. Home
Kucherov leads Lightning over Wild

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/03/10 12:03

Minnesota Wild's Marco Scandella looks for a rebound in front of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia, during the t

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia, makes a save against Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal during the third period of a

Tampa Bay Lightning's Cedric Paquette reacts after being injured during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wi

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, and New York Rangers' Marc Staal (18) chase the puck during the second period of a

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, shoots the winning goal against New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta (32), also of

Carolina Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov (39), of Russia, is congratulated by Jordan Staal (11), Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, Brett Pesce

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save in front of Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) as Leafs'

Toronto Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak, right, scores as Philadelphia Flyers Brayden Schenn looks on during the second period of an NHL hocke

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (12) reacts after missing a scoring opportunity during the second period of an NHL hockey g

TAMPA, Florida (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, the first on a power play less than seven minutes into the game, to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on in the NHL on Thursday night.

Kucherov assisted a goal by Andrej Sustr, giving him nine goals and eight assists in his last eight games. Victor Hedman also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves. Vasilevskiy is 4-0-1 since the trade of Ben Bishop to Los Angeles, and the Lightning are 9-2-3 in their last 14 games.

Marco Scandella scored for Minnesota with 3:58 remaining, only the Wild's second goal in regulation in their last three games. Western Conference-leading Minnesota has lost three of four for the first time since early December. The loss also broke the Wild's streak of 10 straight wins after a loss.

HURRICANES 4, RANGERS 3

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — Rookie Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 7:32 remaining in Carolina's comeback victory over New York.

Aho also scored the tying goal with 10:56 to play and added an assist. Jeff Skinner also scored, Valentin Zykov had a goal in his first NHL game, and Cam Ward made a season-best 40 saves.

Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals, and Chris Kreider added a power-play goal and an assist for the short-handed Rangers. They were without injured goalie Henrik Lundqvist and winger Rick Nash.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, FLYERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 36 saves while Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist as Toronto beat Philadelphia.

William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs. They have won two straight after dropping five in a row.

Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers.