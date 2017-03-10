Juho Hanninen the fastest in Mexico City in Guanajuato Rally

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Finland's Juho Hanninen was the fastest driver Thursday night in the speed tests for the Guanajuato Rally that was raced for the first time in the country's main square.

Driving his Toyota Yaris through the square, Hanninen had a time of 3 minutes, 37.2 seconds. Ott Tanak of Estonia was second in 3:38.8, and Britain's Kris Meeke followed in 3:38.8.

The Guanajuato Rally has been a regular visitor to the country for the past 14 years, but this was the first time that a stage took place in the nation's capital. The drivers competed on a 1.57-kilometer course inside the square.

The competition will resume on Friday in the Guanajuato mountains, located around 370 kilometers to the northwest of the capital.

Formula One drivers from the Red Bull team did and exhibition around the square in June 2015.

Mexican officials said that 60,000 fans attended the race.