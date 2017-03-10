Indonesia politicians caught up in $170 million graft case

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian politicians with key roles in President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's governing coalition have been caught up in a corruption scandal in which officials allegedly pilfered more than $170 million of government money.

The current justice minister, a former interior minister, the current speaker of parliament and governors of Indonesian provinces are among those named in an indictment presented to a special corruption court on Thursday as the trial of two interior ministry officials began.

Indonesia's anti-corruption police allege that a network of about 80 conspirators and several companies used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system in 2011 and 2012 to steal more than a third of the funds.

Local media reported that parliament's speaker and the justice minister denied involvement.