BC-GLF--Indian Open Scores

By  Associated Press
2017/03/10 11:21
BC-GLF--Indian Open Scores,0137 Indian Open Scores

%ednotes(Eds: Partial first round. Play suspended by lightning.<%)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Scores Thursday in the Indian Open, a European Tour event at the 7,004-yard, par-72 (36-36) DLF Golf and Country Club.

Partial First Round
Matteo Manassero, Italy 32-36?68
Eddie Pepperell, England 34-35?69
Sam Walker, England 36-34?70
Paul Peterson, United States 36-34?70
Steven Tilley, England 34-36?70
Angelo Que, Philippines 35-35?70
Danny Chia, Malaysia 37-33?70
Jose-Felipe Lima, Portugal 35-35?70
Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 35-36?71
Rahil Gangjee, India 37-35?72
Gavin Green, Malaysia 38-34?72
Paul Dunne, Ireland 33-39?72
Prom Meesawat, Thailand 34-38?72
Ricardo Gonzalez, Argentina 35-37?72
Shubhankar Sharma, India 35-37?72
a-Rigel Fernandes, India 34-38?72
Nathan Kimsey, England 35-37?72
Damien Perrier, France 39-33?72
Also:
Casey O'Toole, United States 36-40?76
Chase Koepka, United States 41-42?83