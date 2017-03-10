BC-GLF--Indian Open Scores,0137

Indian Open Scores

%ednotes(Eds: Partial first round. Play suspended by lightning.<%)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Scores Thursday in the Indian Open, a European Tour event at the 7,004-yard, par-72 (36-36) DLF Golf and Country Club.

Partial First Round

Matteo Manassero, Italy 32-36?68 Eddie Pepperell, England 34-35?69 Sam Walker, England 36-34?70 Paul Peterson, United States 36-34?70 Steven Tilley, England 34-36?70 Angelo Que, Philippines 35-35?70 Danny Chia, Malaysia 37-33?70 Jose-Felipe Lima, Portugal 35-35?70 Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 35-36?71 Rahil Gangjee, India 37-35?72 Gavin Green, Malaysia 38-34?72 Paul Dunne, Ireland 33-39?72 Prom Meesawat, Thailand 34-38?72 Ricardo Gonzalez, Argentina 35-37?72 Shubhankar Sharma, India 35-37?72 a-Rigel Fernandes, India 34-38?72 Nathan Kimsey, England 35-37?72 Damien Perrier, France 39-33?72

Also: