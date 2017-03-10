BC-GLF--Indian Open Scores

%ednotes(Eds: Partial first round. Play suspended by lightning.<%)
NEW DELHI (AP) — Scores Thursday in the Indian Open, a European Tour event at the 7,004-yard, par-72 (36-36) DLF Golf and Country Club.
|Matteo Manassero, Italy 32-36?68
|Eddie Pepperell, England 34-35?69
|Sam Walker, England 36-34?70
|Paul Peterson, United States 36-34?70
|Steven Tilley, England 34-36?70
|Angelo Que, Philippines 35-35?70
|Danny Chia, Malaysia 37-33?70
|Jose-Felipe Lima, Portugal 35-35?70
|Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 35-36?71
|Rahil Gangjee, India 37-35?72
|Gavin Green, Malaysia 38-34?72
|Paul Dunne, Ireland 33-39?72
|Prom Meesawat, Thailand 34-38?72
|Ricardo Gonzalez, Argentina 35-37?72
|Shubhankar Sharma, India 35-37?72
|a-Rigel Fernandes, India 34-38?72
|Nathan Kimsey, England 35-37?72
|Damien Perrier, France 39-33?72
|Casey O'Toole, United States 36-40?76
|Chase Koepka, United States 41-42?83