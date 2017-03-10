The Latest: US says Park's removal won't change relations

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo provided by the South Korean Presidential House, impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on South Korean President Park Geun-hye's removal from office Friday by the Constitutional Court (all times local):
11:55 a.m.
The United States says the removal of South Korean President Park Geun-hye is a domestic issue that doesn't affect its strong alliance with the country.
The Constitutional Court formally removed the impeached Park from office Friday over a corruption scandal.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner says the U.S. will continue to work with the acting president, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, and looks forward to whomever South Koreans choose in a presidential election to be held within two months.
Toner says Park's removal is "a domestic issue on which the United States takes no position," and that it's up to the South Korean people to determine their country's future.
He says the two nations' alliance "will continue to be a linchpin of regional stability and security."