US aluminum group files trade complaint against China

BEIJING (AP) — American aluminum producers have filed a complaint accusing Chinese competitors of exporting at improperly low prices in the first case of its kind for the administration of President Donald Trump.

An industry group, the Aluminum Association, said it filed the case Thursday with U.S. regulators accusing Chinese producers of receiving improper subsidies and selling at unfairly low prices that hurt foreign competitors. It asked the government to impose anti-dumping duties of 38 percent to 134 percent on aluminum foil for consumer and industrial uses.

A flood of low-cost Chinese aluminum exports has pushed global prices so low that U.S. and European smelters are closing. Producers say thousands of jobs are in jeopardy.

Trump promised during his campaign to raise duties on Chinese imports but has yet to take action.