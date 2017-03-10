  1. Home
YouBike to send text messages to remind riders to return bikes

Riders of YouBikes will receive SMS text messages reminding them to return their bikes after four hours

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/10 10:27

Youbike station in Zhongshan park(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- People who have rented YouBikes for more than four hours will receive a SMS text message once every hour to remind them to return the bike, the Taipei City Government's Department of Transportation announced on Thursday. 

The department explained that the new reminders are being sent in response to frequent customer service calls and inquiries regarding returning the bikes, their usage record and whether they have been fully paid for. 

Many customers worry that the system had not registered their return of the bike or they simply forgot to return it, leading to additional costs. 

In order to avoid interfering with people's work and rest, the SMS messages will only be sent between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. 

Officials still recommended riders download the YouBike App, which also sends a reminder after the bike has been ridden for four hours and subsequently sends additional reminders on the hour. 
YouBike
YouBike App
YouBikes

