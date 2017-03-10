AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, March 10

thru 19, Indian Wells, California — tennis, ATP-WTA, BNP Paribas Open.

thru 12, Palm Harbor, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Valspar Championship.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Six Nations: Wales v Ireland.

thru 12, France — cycling, Paris-Nice.

thru 11, Galle, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 1st test.

thru 12, Dunedin, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 1st test.

thru 14, Italy — cyling, Tirreno-Adriatico.

thru 12, New Delhi — golf, European Tour, Indian Open.

Mexico — auto racing, WRC, Mexican Rally.

thru 11, Squaw Valley, U.S. — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

SATURDAY, March 11

Europe — rugby, Six Nations: England vs. Scotland, Italy v France.

thru 12, Vancouver, Canada — rugby, world series, Canada Sevens.

Ludwigshafen, Germany — boxing, Jack Culcay vs. Demetrius Andrade for Culcay's WBA super welterweight title.

Oxon Hill, Maryland — boxing, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon for Russell's WBC featherweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley for Charlo's WBC junior middleweight title.

SUNDAY, March 12

No new major events.

MONDAY, March 13

No new major events.

TUESDAY, March 14

Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 second legs: Juventus vs. Porto, Leicester vs. Sevilla.

WEDNESDAY, March 15

Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 second legs: Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco vs. Manchester City.

thru 19, Aspen, Colorado — skiing, Alpine World Cup.

thru 19, Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.

THURSDAY, March 16

Europe — football, Europa League round of 16 second legs.

thru 19, Orlando — golf, US PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational.

thru 20, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 2nd test.

thru 20, Ranchi, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 3rd test.

FRIDAY, March 17

thru 19, Phoenix — golf, US LPGA Tour, Founders Cup.

SATURDAY, March 18

Europe — rugby, Six Nations: France vs. Wales, Ireland vs. England, Scotland vs. Italy.

Italy — cycling, Milan-San Remo.

New York — boxing, Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs for Golovkin's WBA-WBC-IBF-IBO middleweight titles; Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai for Gonzalez's WBC super flyweight title.

SUNDAY, March 19

No new major events.