UN says Burundi's political impasse and human rights worsen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special adviser on Burundi is warning that the political impasse in the East African nation is worsening, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating, and there are increasing allegations of disappearances and other human rights violations including extra-judicial killings.

Jamal Benomar said Burundi still suffers from the crisis sparked by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to successfully pursue a third term in 2015, which some called unconstitutional — and any attempt to seek constitutional amendments allowing him to seek a fourth term would "risk intensifying the crisis."

He told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that the government has refused to hold talks with the opposition or allow deployment of U.N. police and human rights monitors.

Benomar urged the international community "to support those who seek a peaceful resolution of the crisis."