Iditarod dogs reach checkpoint without their dozing musher

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Add sleep to the already long list of hazards in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

A video posted on the official race website shows a dog team that arrived at a checkpoint without a musher. As the video scanned the dogs' faces, one man could be heard saying, "Where's Linwood?"

That would be Linwood Fiedler, a race veteran. According to information accompanying the video, Fiedler had apparently fallen asleep and toppled off his sled.

Race standings say he arrived at the checkpoint about an hour behind his dogs, checking in at 4:09 a.m. Thursday.

Race director Mark Nordman says Fiedler will be allowed to continue on his trek with no penalty. Nordman says this will be just another story for Fiedler to tell.