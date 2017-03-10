Behind NYC's 'Fearless Girl' statue are 2 corporate giants

NEW YORK (AP) — A little girl in bronze defiantly facing Wall Street's mammoth Charging Bull didn't appear suddenly or spontaneously in Manhattan's financial district in the middle of the night.

Rather, "Fearless Girl" is the product of a $2.5 trillion asset managing firm working with a top ad agency to install the figure in time for International Women's Day. She came with a message: that there should be more women on corporate boards.

Her hands firmly planted on her waist, with ponytailed head held high, Fearless Girl has drawn crowds and triggered a social media firestorm. And now New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has extended its permit for three more weeks.

Popular support for the piece to be kept permanently is growing, with petitions being signed.