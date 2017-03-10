Suspect in mom's decapitation sounds calm in 911 recordings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old man accused of decapitating his mother can be heard on a 911 recording saying he felt like killing his mother because she made him angry.

The newly released recording from Monday includes the suspect speaking calmly amid the voices of younger siblings heard in the background. He told a dispatcher his 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother were in the house in Zebulon, east of Raleigh, and his father elsewhere. The siblings were unharmed.

The dispatcher asked if the mother made him mad. The suspect responds: "Yes, she made me mad."

Local court records list the suspect as Oliver Funes Machada and federal records as Oliver Funes Machado. He's charged with first-degree murder.

His public defender, attorney C. Boyd Sturges III, has said the man is "pretty profoundly disturbed."