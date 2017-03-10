The Latest: Indiana, Iowa killings not believed linked

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the slaying of two northern Indiana teenage girls (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Authorities investigating the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana say they've contacted Iowa police about the unsolved 2012 killings there of two cousins but don't believe the crimes are connected.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine (PEH'-rine) says Indiana authorities have spoken to Iowa investigators about the abduction-killings of 10-year-old Lyric Cook and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins.

The Evansdale, Iowa, cousins vanished in July 2012. Their bikes were found along a trail near a lake. Their bodies were found months later about 20 miles away in a wildlife refuge.

Perrine says investigators believe any similarities between that case and the recent killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams are a coincidence.

The Delphi, Indiana, teens vanished Feb. 13 while hiking. They were found dead the following day.

__

11:23 a.m.

The grandfather of one of two northern Indiana girls slain last month says he still believes their killer will be found.

The comments Thursday from Mike Patty are the first public statements from the families of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams since the teens were found dead Feb. 14 in woods near Delphi. The friends had vanished the day before while hiking.

Patty says the loss of his granddaughter, Liberty, tore a hole in his family that will never heal.

Patty asked for the public to review grainy images of a man considered by the main suspect in the killings and audio of a male saying "down the hill." Police released the images and audio that was found on Liberty's cellphone.