Europol: Cybercrime, IS fighters' return among top hazards

LONDON (AP) — Europol's director says Europe is facing security challenges that include a spike in cybercrime and the return of fighters from the so-called Islamic State.

The European police agency estimates that nearly 5,000 Europeans have gone to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State group, and about a third are believed to have returned.

The agency launched a report on the threat of serious and organized crime on Thursday.

Europol Director Rob Wainwright told The Associated Press: "We've seen more coming back ... and that's going to pose an obvious security challenge in terms of their reintegration into our societies."