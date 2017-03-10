Surgeons in NY remove 6-pound tumor from Gambia girl's mouth

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl from the West African nation of Gambia is expected to leave the United States next week after surgeons successfully removed one of the largest tumors they'd ever seen from her mouth.

Surgeons in New York say the 6-pound benign tumor that was about the size of a cantaloupe prevented Janet Sylva from eating. They say breathing had become difficult. They feared she could have died within a year if nothing was done.

Dr. David Hoffman learned of Janet's plight after doctors in Senegal reached out to international health groups.

The Global Medical Relief Fund arranged for transportation, housing and travel for Janet and her mother.

A large medical team volunteered for the January operation at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park on Long Island.