Canada's 'Prince of Pot' arrested in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's so-called "Prince of Pot" has been arrested in Toronto and police are raiding several of his marijuana dispensaries.

Lawyer Jack Lloyd said Thursday that Marc Emery and his wife, Jodie Emery, were taken into custody at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Neither Lloyd nor Toronto police would confirm what charges they may face. Lloyd says the Emerys were due in court Thursday.

The couple owns the Cannabis Culture brand, which has a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries operating openly in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Police raided Cannabis Culture stores in several cities Thursday.

The federal government is moving to legalize marijuana, but people are already setting up retail outlets selling pot for recreational use. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has emphasized current laws should be respected.